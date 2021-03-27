LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,127,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

