LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.50 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 108,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 529,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NOV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

