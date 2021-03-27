LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.06 Million in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTSU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

