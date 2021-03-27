LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 126,173 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 5.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of LKQ worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,234. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

