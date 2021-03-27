Little House Capital LLC Sells 9,134 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,502,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,379,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.