Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,453 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.1% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $119,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Linde by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Linde stock opened at $281.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $281.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

