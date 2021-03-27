Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €237.65 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €237.65 ($279.59) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €239.07 ($281.25).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at €235.20 ($276.71) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €213.99 and a 200-day moving average of €209.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Linde has a 12 month low of €146.35 ($172.18) and a 12 month high of €235.50 ($277.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.96.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.