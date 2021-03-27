Level One Bancorp’s (LEVL) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

LEVL stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $188.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

