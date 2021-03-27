LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Holdings Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $6,845,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,051.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree stock opened at $206.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.02.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.15.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

