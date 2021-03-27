LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.00. LendingClub shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 15,568 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

