Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a growth of 5,769.2% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEKOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Lekoil has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

