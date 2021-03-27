Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

NYSE:LEAF opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.