Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Acquires £5,386.78 in Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) insider Trish Houston bought 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,386.78 ($7,037.86).

Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 717 ($9.37) on Friday. Law Debenture Co. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 771 ($10.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £849.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 706.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.50. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.50%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

