Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 37,806 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic makes up 3.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

