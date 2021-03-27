Lance Martinez Sells 26,338 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $35.19 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

