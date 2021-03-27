Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

