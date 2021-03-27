Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 506.0% in March

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 506.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LBRMF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

