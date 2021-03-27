Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 506.0% in March

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 506.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LBRMF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Labrador Iron Mines
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.