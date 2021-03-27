Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,013,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.85. The company had a trading volume of 372,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $254.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

