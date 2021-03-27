Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

