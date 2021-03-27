Krones’ (KRNTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KRNTY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Krones has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

