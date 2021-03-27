Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of KOSS opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Koss has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.