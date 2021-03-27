Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of KOSS opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Koss has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In other Koss news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $123,618.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,907 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,723 shares of company stock worth $21,292,094. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

