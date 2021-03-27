Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells $2,369,868.96 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KFY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.25. 259,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

