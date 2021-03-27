Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

