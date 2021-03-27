Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $181.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

