Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 767,102 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.