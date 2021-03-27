Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 345,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPT opened at $51.10 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $384.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

