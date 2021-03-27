Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.39 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00006123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $8.39 billion and $334.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00242519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.91 or 0.00843398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

