Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,634 shares of company stock worth $96,564,867 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $71.48 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.