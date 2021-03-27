Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,976 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.63 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

