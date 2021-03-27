Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $489,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.