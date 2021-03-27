Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,335 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 282,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

