Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.