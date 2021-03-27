Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 216,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.44 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

