Kingfisher’s (KGFHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGFHY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.