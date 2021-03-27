Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Insider Isikeli (Keli) Taureka Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Isikeli (Keli) Taureka purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
About Kina Securities
