Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. 492,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,424. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

