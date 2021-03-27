Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keppel DC REIT from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

KPDCF stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.