KB Home to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $12,584,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $11,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

