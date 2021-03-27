Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.42.

NYSE:KSU opened at $253.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $260.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

