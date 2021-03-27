KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $28.00 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $680.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.