JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

KGFHY opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

