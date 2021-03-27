JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $155.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

