JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.46 ($89.95).

FRA:KGX opened at €81.20 ($95.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.14 and a 200-day moving average of €73.31. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

