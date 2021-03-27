Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

