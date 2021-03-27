Jill L. Griffin Acquires 4,290 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) insider Jill L. Griffin acquired 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,642.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADV stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

ADV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,530,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,432,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

