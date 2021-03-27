Jefferies Group LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

