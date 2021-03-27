Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,638 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of BA opened at $244.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.06. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

