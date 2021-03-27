Jefferies Group LLC Invests $483,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

