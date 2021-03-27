Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 37,200 Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRSV stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

