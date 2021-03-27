Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,515 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

